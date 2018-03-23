Ligonier's Diamond Park overhaul on hold until snowplowing season ends

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The large trees are gone, the construction fence is up and some of the old sidewalk has been removed.

But the late winter weather has slowed the start of renovating Ligonier's Diamond Park.

“I don't think you're going to see much of anything going on until they implement the detour,” said Paul Fry, the borough's director of public works.

The $3 million renovation project was postponed last year because of the time required to get the necessary permits from PennDOT. The park is bounded by Route 711 and old Route 30 (Main Street), which are maintained by PennDOT.

Because detours aren't permitted until after snowplowing season, construction is not expected to start until early April, Fry said.

Preliminary work began following a Jan. 30 groundbreaking ceremony . That includes the removal of nine large trees, the tree stumps and some sidewalk demolition, he said.

The trees had been planted in 1967, the last time the Diamond underwent a major renovation, he said.

They will be replaced by maple and zelkova trees that are 25 to 30 feet tall, the borough said. They will be planted with an 8-inch caliper to provide room for growth over the next 50 years.

Contractors also have been working inside Ligonier town hall, from where the electrical service will be fed for a new sidewalk heating system, sound system and video surveillance system, Fry said.

In addition to new trees and landscaping, the project will include an overhaul of the bandstand, replacement of all underground utilities, a snow melt system, upgrades to the sound and light systems, security cameras, new sidewalks and new curbs.

Pedestrian access to businesses and restaurants in and around the Diamond will be maintained throughout construction, although vehicle traffic may be modified starting in April.

Construction will be done in phases and is expected to finish in time for Fort Ligonier Days in October.

Darr Construction Inc. of Berlin is the general contractor.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.