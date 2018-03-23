Woman dies in Hempfield crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Florida woman was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision along Mt. Pleasant Road in Hempfield, state police at Greensburg said.

The victim, Randi Jo Clair, 53, of Lady Lake, located near Orlando, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 5:30 p.m. Friday by Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Jenkins. Clair, who was entrapped in her vehicle, died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, the deputy coroner stated.

Clair was killed when her southbound 1998 Ford minivan collided in the northbound lane with a 2011 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Edward Klimek, 78, at about 4:50 p.m., state police at Greensburg said. Clair's minivan went onto the east berm of the road and then for an unknown reason, traveled into the northbound lane when the collision occurred, police said. The two vehicles involved in the crash came to rest against an embankment along the road.

Klimek and a passenger in his SUV, Judith Klimek, 76, were transported by ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. Both Klimeks sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said Clair was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, about one-half mile from the University of Pittsburgh ­­— Greensburg campus. The coroner's office said it did not know if the use of a cell phone was a factor in the accident.

Firefighters from Hempfield Company No. 2 and South Greensburg responded to the crash.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.