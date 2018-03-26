Student, 18, arrested for making threats toward Hempfield Area High School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An 18-year-old girl is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison after allegedly sending three “violent and false reports” to Hempfield Area School District's safe school helpline, according to state police.

Daniela Kendra, 18, allegedly made the threats on Saturday at 1:36 p.m., police said in a news release.

Kendra allegedly threatened to “bring a gun into the school on Monday March 26, 2018,” in the message to the helpline, police said.

She allegedly said she wanted to “shoot up all the kids and teachers” except for two females “because they are hot,” police said.

Kendra allegedly claimed to have seen a threat written in a high school bathroom, but police said the photographs were found through a Google image search.

She is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and two counts of terroristic threats.

She was arraigned Sunday morning and is being held on $10,000 bond.

An April 6 preliminary hearing is set.

In a message sent home to parents on Saturday, district officials said investigators were able to determine who made the anonymous threats on the district's helpline. The message identified the suspect as a student. School officials said she will face disciplinary action.

There have been at least 46 threats made against schools, students or teachers in southwest Pennsylvania since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

At least 14 juveniles across the region, ages 12 to 17, are facing terroristic threats charges in connection with such investigations.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.