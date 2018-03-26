Route 30 westbound in Unity Township closed after crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities have reopened Route 30 westbound about 10 a.m. after both lanes were closed in Unity Township Monday after a two-vehicle crash.

Westmoreland County dispatchers reported the accident occurred at the highway's intersection with Lewis Road about 9:26 a.m. and one vehicle was overturned on the highway.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment, a dispatcher reported.

State police in Greensburg and multiple fire departments were responding.

Further details were not available.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.