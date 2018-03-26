Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Seton Hill, UPG recognized as 'Colleges of Distinction'

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, March 26, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Seton Hill University campus in Greensburg
Seton Hill University campus in Greensburg

Seton Hill University in Greensburg and the University of Pittsburgh–Greensburg are among 10 colleges and universities in Western Pennsylvania and 41 in the state that have made the Colleges of Distinction list, a national guide recognizing excellence in undergraduate-focused education.

“Seton Hill University is pleased to be named a College of Distinction for its innovative approaches to teaching and learning that are grounded in both career preparation and the liberal arts,” Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger said in a statement.

Seton Hill has created a distinctive learning environment where students not only earn college credit and valuable life experience, but also participate in character-building service learning programs, community-based learning opportunities, diversity and global learning programs, undergraduate research, capstone projects, study abroad programs, internships, and mobile technology initiatives, the university said.

At the University of Pittsburgh–Greensburg, continued dedication to innovative, high-impact educational practices has earned the school recognition by Colleges of Distinction for the second consecutive year, the university said in a statement.

Pitt-Greensburg's “liberal arts education for the 21st century” model emphasizes the role of communicative and critical thinking skills across the disciplines – a foundation ensuring that, regardless of their field of study, graduates are equipped for lifelong learning. Cutting-edge digital age programs and support services bolster students' digital literacy to keep pace with rapid technological advancement in the workplace.

To earn this recognition, colleges and universities must demonstrate results in four distinction: engaging students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes.

High school counselors and educators make nominations, and each school is evaluated on key indicators including student engagement, student empowerment, and curricular innovation to the Colleges of Distinction, which is based in Austin, Texas.

Colleges that have distinguished themselves in those areas and have demonstrated dedication to enriching student outcomes through innovative learning opportunities are named to them list, the organization said.

The annual process includes a review of each institution's freshman experience, as well as its general education program, strategic plan, and alumni success and satisfaction measures.

Among the other colleges and universities in the region that received the recognition were: Allegheny College in Meadville, Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Grove City College, La Roche College in McCandless, Waynesburg University, and Carlow, Chatham and Point Park universities, all in Pittsburgh,

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

