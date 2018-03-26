Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Officials in Bedford and Butler seeking missing youth in Greensburg area

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, March 26, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of Devan Donaldson, 17, who ran away from a residence in Altoona on Feb. 3 and recently was spotted in the Greensburg area.
Updated 5 hours ago

State police in Butler and officials in Bedford County are seeking information on a 17-year-old runaway missing for nearly two months who has been spotted recently in the Greensburg area.

Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of Devan Donaldson, who ran away from a residence in Altoona on Feb. 3, according to Bobbi Howsare, a casework supervisor for Bedford County Children and Youth. Donaldson has ties to Butler County, she said.

“He was in our agency's custody when he ran away. But the last time he has been seen has been in the Greensburg area,” Howsare said.

Donaldson is described as white; about 5 feet, 5 inches tall; weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown hair.

“We're asking anyone who may have information to telephone state police at Butler at 724-284-8100,” Howsare said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

