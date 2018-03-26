Road rage incident ends with stabbing in Greensburg supermarket parking lot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Youngstown man claimed he was acting in self-defense when he allegedly stabbed a man in a Greensburg supermarket parking lot Sunday afternoon after a road rage incident along Route 30 near Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield, Greensburg police said.

Robert A. Baum Jr., 24, of Curtis Street, is accused of stabbing the other driver below the left rib cage during a confrontation at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Shop 'n Save, 730 E. Pittsburgh St.

The suspect told police he was acting in self-defense when the victim approached him aggressively, punched him in the chest twice and knocked him to the ground, according to the affidavit filed in the case. Baum told police he punched or pushed the victim away from him then lashed out at him with the knife to keep him away.

Police said they identified Baum inside the supermarket because he had blood splattered on his pants and his jacket.

The victim told police he got out of his vehicle to confront Baum over the near-wreck. The two men were standing close to each other, exchanging words, when Baum stabbed the other driver. The victim told police that after he was stabbed, he pushed Baum away, knocking him to the ground.

The victim drove himself about 1.5 miles to Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for further treatment, police said.

The two men gave police conflicting accounts of the road rage incident in the westbound lanes of Route 30 near the exit ramp from the Best Buy store. The victim blamed Baum for nearly causing an accident, and Baum blamed the victim for cutting off his vehicle near the mall.

Baum was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

He was arraigned before Greensburg District Justice Chris Flanigan and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5.

