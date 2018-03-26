Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Retired Cambria County judge to oversee Sheriff Jonathan Held case

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, March 26, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held arrives at the Greensburg office of District Judge Chris Flanigan on Feb. 26, 2018. Held is accused of ordering his staff to campaign for him while on duty.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held arrives at the Greensburg office of District Judge Chris Flanigan on Feb. 26, 2018. Held is accused of ordering his staff to campaign for him while on duty.
Sheriff Jonathan Held (left) exits court with attorney Ryan Tutera after his preliminary hearing earlier this month.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sheriff Jonathan Held (left) exits court with attorney Ryan Tutera after his preliminary hearing earlier this month.

Updated 4 hours ago

A retired judge from Cambria County has been appointed to oversee the criminal case against Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held.

Westmoreland County court officials were notified Monday that Senior Judge Timothy Creany will preside over the case in which Held, a two-term Republican sheriff, is charged with forcing his staff to perform campaign duties while on the job.

Creany served more than two decades on the bench in Cambria, including a stint as president judge, before he retired at the end of 2015.

Earlier this year Creany was appointed by state court officials to preside over the criminal case of a Monessen man charged with making threats against Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, including sending her a picture of fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

Creany was tabbed to preside over the case against Greg Andrew Tchirkow after Westmoreland's 11 judges were recused.

Westmoreland County President Judge Rita Hathaway earlier this month signed an order recusing all of the county's common pleas court judges from overseeing Held's case.

Held, 44, of Hempfield, is scheduled to appear in court on May 16 for a formal arraignment.

State agents charged Held with one felony count of conflict of interest and two misdemeanor theft charges for using county resources, including staff and equipment, for campaign purposes.

Held has denied the allegations and maintained that political adversaries and disgruntled staffers manufactured false claims against him.

State agents last week raided Held's private office at the courthouse and seized two computers and other files.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me