Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Physical education carrying less weight in some W.Pa. school districts

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 12:45 a.m.
Franklin Regional High School seniors Frank Simpkins and Mark Prucnal race for the ball during a gym class game of tchoukball, and indoor team sport developed in the 1970s, on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional High School seniors Frank Simpkins and Mark Prucnal race for the ball during a gym class game of tchoukball, and indoor team sport developed in the 1970s, on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

Gym class isn't what it used to be, depending on where your child goes to school.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education provides physical-education benchmarks that school districts must meet, but it does not mandate a specific number of gym or health-and-wellness class credits for students.

How those benchmarks are met varies widely from one district to the next.

In the Norwin School District, students must have 1.5 physical education credits to graduate.

“We did recently change the number of required credits within the past couple of years,” said Tim Kotch, Norwin's assistant superintendent of secondary education. “We went from two credits to 1.5.”

The majority of Norwin's phys ed classes last one semester.

In the Hampton School District, students must attain two phys ed credits.

“They take a wellness class as freshmen, a physical education course of their choosing as sophomores and then Wellness II, usually as juniors,” district spokeswoman Shari Berg said. “So technically, they would meet their requirements by the end of their junior year if they followed this schedule.”

This type of model can help free up space in junior and senior schedules for additional classes more aligned to a student's chosen career path.

Franklin Regional Senior High School students also are required to take 1.5 credits of phys ed and a half-credit of wellness before graduation.

“Most of our kids in the high school will take phys ed in ninth and 10th grade, and then again in either their junior or senior year,” Assistant Superintendent Mary Catherine Reljac said.

Franklin Regional offers a variety of phys ed classes such as fitness or weightlifting.

“When I was in high school, it was just ‘gym class,' ” Reljac said. “Because we have so many different version of classes, it can entice students to take additional phys ed credits.”

At Ligonier Valley, freshmen and sophomores are required to take “Well Fit” classes each year.

“That's nine weeks of health and nine weeks of PE,” high school Principal Tim Kantor said. “And then before they graduate, they have to do one additional credit of PE. Some students will take a half-credit each during their junior and senior years; some will do both in one year or another.”

Ligonier Valley also offers phys ed for independent study.

“If we have someone who's a dancer or an athlete, they can fill out a log and have it verified by a coach or instructor,” Kantor said. “And they can get an independent study credit that way.”

Some districts still opt for the traditional route: At Shaler Area, students take four years of gym class.

A third (32 percent) of U.S. children and adolescents ages 2 to 19 are overweight, according to the 2016 Shape of the Nation report and survey by the Society of Health and Physical Educators.

That organization and the American Heart Association encourage schools to have a comprehensive physical activity program to ensure students get at least 60 minutes of daily physical activity. The groups also call for states to adopt national physical education standards and require all school districts to have planned, sequential physical education curriculum from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Since health and phys ed are not measured via a statewide assessment in Pennsylvania, school districts must have a local assessment system in place and determine the proficient levels, according to Nicole Reigelman, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Education.

“Neither the PDE nor the state (education) board mandate a specific number of minutes or times per week that health and physical education is provided,” Reigelman said. “Each school district has the authority to make the decision as to the most appropriate manner in which to schedule classes as long as it is within the boundaries of the Pennsylvania School Code and the Pennsylvania Code.”

Quaker Valley School District officials are considering cutting the number of phys ed classes required for high school students to graduate from four to two starting in 2018-19.

Students there are required to take Health 1 and Health 2 while in high school. Under the proposal, the Health 1 course would be moved to the middle school.

With this, “the content topics would be similar but adapted to be developmentally appropriately for middle school,” Assistant Superintendent Andrew Surloff said. The change, he said, “gives them a flexibility to explore their interests.”

Quaker Valley school board members could vote this month on those changes.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me