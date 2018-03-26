Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg bishop has full Holy Week schedule

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, March 26, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Greensburg Bishop Edward Malesic greets parishoners at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Lower Burrell in July 2015.
Erica Dietz | Trib Total Media
Erica Dietz | Trib Total Media

Updated 11 hours ago

Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic will have a full schedule for Holy Week, the most solemn week of the Catholic Church calendar.

His appearances will culminate in the Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.

The Holy Week schedule is as follows:

Holy Thursday, March 29

Chrism Mass – 10 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. Celebrated by Malesic with all priests of the diocese, including the order priests who serve in the diocese.

The priests renew their ordination vows and the bishop blesses the holy oils that are distributed to the parishes for sacramental use in the coming year. (The oils are packaged and prepared next door at Aquinas Academy so priests can take them to their home parishes.)

Mass of the Last Supper – 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Celebrated throughout the diocese. Celebrant at the Cathedral Mass, Malesic will ritually wash the feet of 12 people in imitation of Christ washing his disciples' feet. The Mass also commemorates Jesus' institution of the Eucharist at the Last Supper.

Good Friday, March 30

Good Friday liturgy – 1:30 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. The only day of the year when Mass is not celebrated. Malesic will be the celebrant at the service, which includes the reading of Christ's Passion and veneration of the cross. Msgr. Raymond E. Riffle, Cathedral rector, will give the homily. Communion is distributed.

Holy Saturday, March 31

Easter Vigil – 8:30 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Malesic will celebrate the Mass, which begins with the lighting of the Easter fire outside the Cathedral. The Mass begins in darkness with each member of the congregation holding a small, lit candle.

New adult members are brought into full communion with the Catholic Church through the sacraments of baptism (if they have not previously been baptized), first Eucharist and confirmation at Easter Vigil Masses in parishes throughout the diocese.

This year, 114 people are entering the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Greensburg – 49 as catechumens (people who will be baptized at the Easter Vigil and receive first Eucharist and be confirmed) and 65 as candidates (people who have already been baptized and will receive first Eucharist and be confirmed).

Easter Sunday, April 1

Easter Mass – 9 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Malesic will celebrate this Mass.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

