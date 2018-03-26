Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Man convicted in New Stanton murder can't improve in prison, psychologist testifies

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, March 26, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Christopher Smarr is escorted away from the office of Magisterial District Judge Charles Moore on July 26, 2015 after a preliminary hearing. Smarr is accused of killing a man in a New Stanton motel.
Updated 4 hours ago

While behind bars awaiting sentencing for first-degree murder, Christopher Smarr made sure his thoughts about his conviction 15 months ago could be read on his face.

That's where Smarr had tattooed the words “Not Guilty,” a sign that he still has no remorse, according to a psychiatrist hired by the prosecution.

Dr. Bruce Wright testified Monday in the continuation Smarr's sentencing hearing that the tattoo, along with a lengthy criminal record and continued violence while he's been in jail awaiting sentencing, indicate that it is unlikely he could ever be trusted to be released from incarceration.

Smarr, 20, was convicted in late 2016 of first and second-degree murder for the March 14, 2015, shooting death of Brandon Gray, 31, at the Garden Inn Motel in New Stanton and has been awaiting sentencing since then.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio will reconvene the sentencing hearing Thursday, when one last witness is expected to testify.

Because Smarr was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he is ineligible for a mandatory life prison sentence, a penalty that is standard for adults convicted of first-degree murder. Although it is not mandatory, prosecutors have asked the judge to impose a life prison sentence.

Smarr was seven weeks shy of his 18th birthday when he was arrested, but he was prosecuted as an adult.

During the trial, prosecutors said that Gray, of New Kensington, sold Smarr $950 worth of crack cocaine and was shot in the chest after he refused to return the money to Smarr.

The judge heard evidence last week from Gray's survivors about the impact of his death. Other witnesses told the judge about Smarr's lengthy criminal record and continued violence and disciplinary issues while he has been an inmate at the county jail.

On Monday, Wright, who was hired by the prosecution, testified that it is unlikely that Smarr could be rehabilitated in prison.

“The magnitude and continuation of his behavior led to my opinion that he can't be rehabilitated,” Wright testified.

Dr. Robert Wettstein was hired by Smarr's defense team. He told the judge that despite a troubled childhood and a psychosis diagnosis — he may have been in remission at the time of Gray's murder — Smarr could be rehabilitated while in prison.

“It is possible,” Wettstein testified.

Because Smarr is young, his brain continues to develop, and his personality could change in the years to come, Wettstein said.

The defense wants the judge to sentence Smarr to serve a sentence that will make him eligible for parole in 35 years.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

