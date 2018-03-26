Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

9 organizations get $40,000 in Catholic grants

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, March 26, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Seton Hill University students organize bookshelves at the Christian Layman Corps Thrift Store, Greensburg, in February. Both the university and the charity were recipients of the 2018 Diocesan Poverty Relief Fund grants recently award by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Updated 11 hours ago

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg has awarded more than $40,000 in grants to nine local organizations that serve people in need, the diocese said.

The Diocesan Poverty Relief grants are awarded every March to organizations that advance the mission of the Catholic Church in their care for people in need. The money comes from the annual Diocesan Poverty Relief Fund and Catholic Relief Services Appeal, which is held in November.

The 2018 awards went to:

• Christian Layman Corps, Greensburg – $5,000 for its Bed for Every Child program, which provides a new bed and frame, linens and a dresser to children who are moving from foster care back into their own homes.

• City Mission-Living Stones Inc., Uniontown – $5,000 to install exterior lighting for the transitional Gallatin School Living Centre, increasing security for residents and staff.

• Seton Hill University, Griff's Food Locker, Greensburg – $5,000 to purchase nonperishable food items for needy students for the spring 2018 semester.

• Lower Burrell Meals on Wheels – $4,000 for the purchase of a 49-cubic-foot freezer.

• First United Methodist Church, SPARK Mission Team, Greensburg – $5,000 for transportation assistance for people seeking employment or housing, attending doctor appointments or buying groceries.

• Mother of Sorrows Parish food pantry, Murrysville – $5,000 to supplement the food boxes with fresh meats, produce and dairy products.

• TryLife Center, Lower Burrell – $5,000 for the pregnancy resource center's Parent & Baby Program.

• St. Paul Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society, Utility Super Fund, Greensburg – $5,000 for a last-resort program that helps people pay their utility bills.

• Westmoreland County Food Bank, Delmont – $3,000 for the purchase of food.

The 2017 collection generated more than $46,000, according to the diocese.

Twenty-five percent of the collection is sent to Catholic Relief Services, the humanitarian aid agency of the U.S. Catholic Church. The balance stays in the Greensburg Diocese and is administered by Catholic Charities.

Deadline for the current grant cycle is Nov. 2. For an application or information, visit www.ccharitiesgreensburg.org or contact Heather Rady at hrady@dioceseofgreensburg.org or 724-837-1840, ext. 1504.

Applications are accepted throughout the year. The Poverty Relief Grant Committee reviews the applications in November and makes recommendations to the Catholic Charities Board of Directors in January.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

