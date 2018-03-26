Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Historic diner moving from Latrobe is postponed

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 26, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
The 1938 Serro's Diner will be moved on Tuesday morning, March 27, from OPCO on Harrison Avenue in Latrobe to its final exhibit site at the Lincoln Highway Experience, near the Kingston Dam on Route 30 East in Unity.
Plans have been postponed to move the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor's restored 1938 Serro's Diner Tuesday to its final exhibit site at the Lincoln Highway Experience, Route 30 East, near Kingston Dam in Unity.

The move was postponed late Monday. The diner will eventually move from OPCO Inc. at 205 W. Harrison Ave. in Latrobe, east on Ligonier Street, and then cross over the Route 217 (Kingston Dam) bridge, according to the Lincoln Highway group.

The 11.5-by-45-foot diner was bought in 1938 by brothers Lou and Joe Serro of Herminie, who operated their eatery at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Irwin exit until 1958, when the structure was moved to Youngwood and renamed the Willow Diner.

In 1990, it was acquired by the Senator John Heinz History Center, which donated it to the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor in 2003. The restoration was completed in 2013, the same year in which the diner received the prestigious Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Award from Preservation PA.

The diner will be one of five Lincoln Highway artifacts, including a tourist cabin, filling station, Packard vehicle and historic neon sign, that will be on exhibit in the new wing of the Lincoln Highway Experience. The museum will open to the public in late May.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

