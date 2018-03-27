Search begins for new Hempfield Township manager

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The search has begun for Hempfield's new township manager.

The manager supervises all township staff and is responsible for handling most of the township's day-to-day business. He or she is the chief executive officer of the township and answers directly to the township supervisors.

Applications are open until April 13.

The township is looking for someone with at least four years of government experience and a bachelor's or master's degree.

The new manager will replace Andrew Walz, who left last month to take a position as manager of North Strabane in Washington County.

Walz held the position since August 2012 and most recently had a salary of $87,500.

Parks and Recreation Director Jason Winters is serving as interim manager during the search.

The township supervisors will decide who to hire.

A full job description and application information is available at Hempfield's website .

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.