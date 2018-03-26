Greensburg Easter Egg Hunt returns Saturday with 20,000 eggs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Easter Bunny will be busy in Greensburg Saturday.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt returns to St. Clair Park starting 11 a.m., with 20,000 colorful eggs up for grabs.

The event is open to children ages 1-12.

Children age 3 and younger will have the first crack at the search, starting at 11:15.

Children age 4-7 will go next at 11:45. The oldest kids, 8-12, start hunting at 12:15.

The hunt is a partnership between the City of Greensburg and Keystone Church.

The forecast is clear, but if Saturday is rainy the hunt will be rescheduled to 6 p.m. April 2.

Parents can preregister their kids online at greensburgegghunt.com .

