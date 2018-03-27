Cops: Hempfield man strangles elderly woman, returns hours later to steal car

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hempfield man is accused of strangling an elderly wheelchair-bound woman last week and, after state police investigated, he allegedly returned to the home hours later and stole a car, troopers said.

State police on Sunday arrested Jason Howard Holmes, 36, on two warrants. He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bail.

Holmes got into an argument with an elderly couple at a home on Keystone Avenue at 3:21 p.m., state police said. Holmes allegedly threatened to kill them and their dog after the woman refused to let him use their car.

Police said Holmes threw a cellphone and pillow at the woman and strangled her before fleeing when they called the police.

Troopers arrived and took statements from the victims and left.

At 6 p.m., Holmes allegedly returned and again demanded the car keys, this time threatening to punch the man. Police said Holmes took the keys and left, “saying he was going to Pittsburgh and not coming back.”

He is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, robbery and theft.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for April 6.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.