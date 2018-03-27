Elliott Group donation funds nights at Greensburg shelter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A donation by a Jeannette company will pay for 352 nights at the Welcome Home Shelter in Greensburg.

The donation was made after officials at Elliott Group recently toured the shelter, which opened in 2002 and is operated by Connect, Inc. Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, which is affiliated with Connect, announced the donation.

Elliott officials asked that the donation amount not be released.

The facility is a 30-to-60-day emergency shelter that provides housing for as many as four families and 10 single women. An average of 250 men, women and children annually use the shelter, according to Welcome Home's website.

During winter, the shelter also provides space if the temperature drops below 25 degrees through funding from the United Way.

The Elliott Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tokyo-based Ebara Corp., supplies compressors and turbines for liquefied natural gas plants. Its U.S. headquarters is in Jeannette.

