Church quilting groups contribute 'wrapping' for donated beds to Westmoreland kids

The donated beds that are being delivered to clients of the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau are arriving with a special “wrapping” — homemade quilts from two local church quilting groups.

The groups responded when they learned that Levin Furniture and two Ohio-based suppliers had donated 125 beds — mattresses, box springs and frames — to Westmoreland Children First, an advisory board of the Children's Bureau.

The beds are in the process of being delivered to abused and neglected children served by the Children's Bureau who don't have proper bedding. They're coming complete with a mattress cover, a pillow and pillowcase, a set of sheets (flat and fitted), a fleece blanket and a quilt.

“The beds will have everything they need,” said Kris Feliciani, a member of the Westmoreland Children First advisory board. “Our children are blessed by so many who have contributed to this program.”

Five quilts were donated by the Chat & Sew Quilting Group of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Greensburg, and 116 were donated by the WELCA Quilting Group of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe.

Linda McDowell, president of the Latrobe group, said she learned about the need from a Tribune-Review story about the Levin's donation in February . The group already had 116 quilts in storage, representing about 18 months of work.

Normally, the group donates the quilts to a Lutheran humanitarian aid agency for shipment to impoverished countries around the world, McDowell said. But this year, the quilts had not yet been shipped.

“It just so happened that we had 116 on hand. ... The odds of us having that many were pretty slim. God moves in mysterious ways,” McDowell said. “It was just meant to be, so we just gave her what we had.”

Each quilt takes five to six hours to make, with each group member contributing a certain section or skill.

“It's a process like in a factory. ... They're functional, but they're beautiful,” said McDowell, 63, of Latrobe.

The Latrobe group, which started about 50 years ago, meets weekly from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the church. The Greensburg group started more than 60 years ago and is looking for volunteers.

“The members worked for over a year to make the quilts, not realizing who would receive them,” Feliciani said.

As of Monday, an estimated 42 of the 125 beds had been delivered. Feliciani said she expects all the beds and accessories to be delivered within the next four weeks. Deliveries are being handled by the Christian Layman Corps.

