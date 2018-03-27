Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Police: Woman faked pregnancy to hitch ambulance ride from Latrobe to Greensburg

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 11:45 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

For the second time this year, a woman is accused of faking a medical problem and using an ambulance for transportation into Greensburg, city police allege.

Patrolman Kerry Dieter filed complaints of theft of services and possession of drug paraphernalia against Leeann N. Armstrong, 25, of Greensburg.

At 9 a.m. March 20, Armstrong, who was at a home on the 1200 block of Ligonier Street in Latrobe, called Mutual Aid for an ambulance, claiming a complication with her pregnancy, Dieter alleged in court documents. Armstrong is not pregnant, Dieter later learned.

The ambulance drove Armstrong and a male companion to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, where she was placed in a room to be examined, Dieter reported.

“Before Armstrong could receive treatment, she walked out of the hospital,” Dieter wrote.

Dieter viewed hospital security video of Armstrong and the man, who is not charged, exiting through the emergency room.

Police went to her home on Russell Avenue, but her companion said Armstrong wasn't there. Dieter and other officers found her hiding in the attic.

Police said the apartment “smelled like marijuana,” and police seized a digital scale, two smoking pipes and a small bag of marijuana.

“Armstrong stated that her ride left her in Latrobe (March 19) and she ended up sleeping outside. (On March 20) she contacted Mutual Aid for the purpose of a ride,” Dieter wrote in an affidavit. “Armstrong admitted to me she is not even pregnant.”

On Jan. 20, city police allege Alysia A. Edwards, 27, of Jeannette, faked a medical problem to get an ambulance ride to the hospital where her husband was being treated.

Police allege that after Edwards learned her husband already had been discharged, she got angry and assaulted a nurse and a responding police officer, according to court documents.

She recently waived her right to a preliminary hearing and is set to stand trial on two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of insurance fraud, public drunkenness and assault by a prisoner.

Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford said Tuesday that before the charges against Edwards, he could not recall a case of someone faking illness to get an ambulance ride to the city.

“Now, we've had two cases. I don't think people realize what they are doing and the consequences,” Stafford said. “When they are charged with theft of services, they end up paying a lot more than they would for a taxi cab.”

The criminal complaints against Armstrong were mailed via summons, according to court dockets. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled May 10 before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

