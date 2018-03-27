Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland jail video visits, at $15 a pop, are bringing in revenue

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 47 minutes ago

Video visits at Westmoreland County Prison could become a money maker despite a slow start , officials said Tuesday.

The computer-based network that allows inmates to have long-distance visitation with family and friends has generated nearly $50,000 in revenue since going online two years ago and could soon turn a profit, Warden John Walton said.

“Sometime next year,” he said.

The county paid $92,000 for equipment and software in 2015 to install computer terminals at the jail that inmates use for online chats. The jail charges $15 for each 25-minute session.

In February, people bought 231 video visits — a record high, Walton said.

“It's really taking off,” he said.

Originally conceived as a plan to bolster security by reducing in-person visits at the Hempfield lockup, the video chats have become the primary means for inmates to talk to family and friends.

Inmates had been allowed three in-person visits per week before the video program was launched. Now, they are allowed just one.

In its first full year of operation, the video visit program generated $21,523 in revenue. Its use increased last year and brought in nearly $24,000 for the county.

Walton said revenues were close to the $6,000 mark in January and February, putting the program on pace to generate about $36,000 this year.

Video visits initially were capped at two per week, but Walton said inmates are now permitted to have an unlimited number.

Meanwhile, the number of inmates at the jail has stabilized after several months of increases. Walton said Tuesday's count was 640 inmates, one more than the monthly average for all of February.

The jail housed an average of 657 inmates in February 2017. Overall last year, population totals grew by about 3 percent.

Capacity of the jail is 711 inmates.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

click me