Latrobe police continue truck checkpoint after trial period

Latrobe police will continue their checkpoint to keep trucks from entering the Route 981 bridge construction zone after experiencing some success during an initial week-long trial run.

Police Chief James Bumar told city council Monday the checkpoint, along Route 981 near the south end of town, worked well when it was in operation, beginning in the middle of March.

But, he acknowledged, “There's nothing we can do when we're not there. (Trucks) still come the wrong way.”

City officials have noted there are about a dozen signs along Route 981 warning drivers heading north toward Latrobe from Route 30 that trucks are not permitted to cross the Route 981 bridge across the Loyalhanna Creek — which is limited to one northbound lane for passenger vehicles only while a PennDOT contractor rehabilitates the span.

Bumar did not want to reveal the specific hours when police will man the checkpoint, but he said the department has identified a 12-hour daily window when most truck traffic is headed into town.

He said the department's efforts to head off misdirected trucks is meant to protect the safety of crews working on the bridge while also attempting to avoid a repeat of back-ups that have occurred when drivers who disobeyed the traffic restriction got their large rigs stuck trying to execute a sharp turn at the north end of the bridge.

While many local motorists have found shorter routes for getting around the bridge, the official PennDOT detour directs all trucks as well as all southbound vehicles along Industrial Boulevard and routes 982 and 30. Castle Co-Packers is the last business northbound trucks can reach before entering the construction zone.

Spokesman Ray Deep confirmed that PennDOT will cover overtime wages for the single Latrobe police officer who will man the checkpoint at a given time.

Deep said crews are working six days a week to speed the project along. He said he couldn't cite a projected completion date, noting that weather could affect the work.

