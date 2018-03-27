Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe police continue truck checkpoint after trial period

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
A northbound vehicle on Route 981 in Latrobe prepares to exit a PennDOT work zone on the bridge across Loyalhanna Creek on March 12, 2018.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
A northbound vehicle on Route 981 in Latrobe prepares to exit a PennDOT work zone on the bridge across Loyalhanna Creek on March 12, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

Latrobe police will continue their checkpoint to keep trucks from entering the Route 981 bridge construction zone after experiencing some success during an initial week-long trial run.

Police Chief James Bumar told city council Monday the checkpoint, along Route 981 near the south end of town, worked well when it was in operation, beginning in the middle of March.

But, he acknowledged, “There's nothing we can do when we're not there. (Trucks) still come the wrong way.”

City officials have noted there are about a dozen signs along Route 981 warning drivers heading north toward Latrobe from Route 30 that trucks are not permitted to cross the Route 981 bridge across the Loyalhanna Creek — which is limited to one northbound lane for passenger vehicles only while a PennDOT contractor rehabilitates the span.

Bumar did not want to reveal the specific hours when police will man the checkpoint, but he said the department has identified a 12-hour daily window when most truck traffic is headed into town.

He said the department's efforts to head off misdirected trucks is meant to protect the safety of crews working on the bridge while also attempting to avoid a repeat of back-ups that have occurred when drivers who disobeyed the traffic restriction got their large rigs stuck trying to execute a sharp turn at the north end of the bridge.

While many local motorists have found shorter routes for getting around the bridge, the official PennDOT detour directs all trucks as well as all southbound vehicles along Industrial Boulevard and routes 982 and 30. Castle Co-Packers is the last business northbound trucks can reach before entering the construction zone.

Spokesman Ray Deep confirmed that PennDOT will cover overtime wages for the single Latrobe police officer who will man the checkpoint at a given time.

Deep said crews are working six days a week to speed the project along. He said he couldn't cite a projected completion date, noting that weather could affect the work.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me