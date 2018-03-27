Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Road rage stabbing not typical, Greensburg police say

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

In his 30 years on the Greensburg police force, Capt. Robert Stafford said he can't recall a road rage incident that ended as seriously as one Sunday afternoon in which a man stabbed another in a supermarket parking lot after a traffic incident on Route 30.

“We had some guys get physical ... pushing each other,” but it never rose to the level of someone getting seriously hurt, Stafford said.

Stafford had a warning for anyone who is cut off by another driver and is angry enough to confront the person.

“You don't know what you are getting into. You could get shot over a minor traffic incident,” Stafford said.

Greensburg police accused Robert A. Baum Jr., 24, of Youngstown with stabbing a man below the rib cage during a fight at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Shop 'n Save parking lot at 730 E. Pittsburgh St. The victim was treated at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and was transferred to a Pittsburgh trauma center, police said.

The fight started after a road rage incident along the westbound lanes of Route 30, across from Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield. The victim claimed he narrowly avoided a rear-end collision when Baum braked right in front of the victim's vehicle. Baum claimed the other driver cut him off in traffic.

The victim said he followed Baum's vehicle to the Shop 'n Save parking lot, where Baum stopped to go to work, according to the affidavit filed in the case. The victim said he confronted Baum, the two argued and he was stabbed in the side.

Baum alleged the stabbing occurred in self-defense after the victim knocked him to the ground. Baum claims the other driver had punched him and Baum pushed him away before he was knocked to the ground. Baum contends he pulled a knife from his pocket and slashed at the victim to keep him away, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Baum inside the supermarket, where he was seen with blood splattered on his pants and jacket. They charged him with criminal attempt at homicide, aggravated and simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. He was placed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing set for April 5.

Shop 'n Save store owner Tom Charley said in a statement Tuesday that “the wellbeing of our employees and guests is our top priority.”

“We are taking all necessary steps to provide a safe environment for our community,” Charley said.

Charley said he continues to support the Greensburg Police Department in the investigation and encourages anyone with additional information to contact city police.

Charley did not respond to a request for a comment on the status of Baum's employment.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

