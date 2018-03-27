Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. awarded $1.7M for rail work

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
A Norfolk Southern train makes its way Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, along the tracks near North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A Norfolk Southern train makes its way Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, along the tracks near North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township.

Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. has been awarded $1.7 million in state transportation funding to improve about 3 miles of track at the northern end of the rail system it owns serving businesses between Hempfield and Connellsville.

It is among 27 rail freight improvement projects across the state that collectively will receive $32 million through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and the Rail Freight Assistance Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

The local rail line, which is owned by WCIDC and operated by Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad, will be improved along a portion of the Radebaugh subdivision — between the junction with the Norfolk Southern Railroad at Radebaugh, in Hempfield, and Southwest Greensburg — according to PennDOT spokesman Rich Kirkpatrick. Jointed rail will be replaced with continuous welded rail as part of replacement of the line's rail and steel components.

“The age and condition of the existing (rail) infrastructure is such that it needs (to be) replaced,” said Jason Rigone, executive director of WCIDC. “It's limited in weight capacity, and it certainly has deteriorated.”

The pending work represents the fourth phase of improvements that have been made along the main line with the assistance of state funding. About 8 miles of track were updated in the previous phases, Rigone said.

“Making these upgrades along the main line in different sections is a strategy we've incorporated over the last four or five years,” he said. “The result is a safer, more reliable system.”

He said WCIDC will work with the rail operator to identify other sections of track that may need to be addressed.

“Keeping our extensive rail freight system in good shape is a vital component of creating a sound foundation for Pennsylvania's economy,” Wolf said in his announcement.

PennDOT notes it works with private rail operators to help maintain and improve the roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines in the state. Pennsylvania has 67 operating railroads, more than any other state.

