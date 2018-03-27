Latrobe to collect discarded electronics May 19

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe officials are partnering with Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling for a May 19 electronics drop-off collection open to city residents.

Electronics items including television sets, computers, monitors, printers and radios will be accepted from 8 a.m. until noon at the Memorial Stadium parking lot.

Items that won't be accepted include toasters, large appliances and motor vehicle parts, said Michael Gray, Latrobe's public works director.

The collection will be limited to a maximum of five items per household. “We don't want people to show up with large trailers or box trucks full of electronics equipment,” he said.

No fee will be charged as long as an item's outer casing is intact.

Gray explained the city will transport the collected items to Cleanways' facility along Route 30 in Unity, where they will be packaged for shipment to companies that process them for recycling.

Residents from throughout the county may take their electronics directly to the Cleanways site for drop-off during its regular operating hours — noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month. Leaving items at other times at the facility at 113 Innovative Lane is considered illegal dumping.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.