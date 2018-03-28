Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Unity zoning board OKs proposed animal clinic expansion

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review

Lakeview Animal Clinic in Unity Township is step closer to breaking ground for a planned expansion.

The township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday gave preliminary approval of a proposal by veterinarian Dr. Ronald Stas to expand his Monastery Drive business.

The board granted a special exception and variance allowing Stas to expand the non-conforming use on a 1.8-acre parcel in a residential zone. The preliminary plan calls for a 2,048-square-foot addition to the rear of the clinic.

The board's solicitor, David DeRose, said Stas will need to present to the township planning commission a site plan to show the location of parking spaces once the addition is in place.

Stas said the proposed expansion has been under consideration for several years. He said the growing practice needs more space to serve its clients, indicating the addition would provide extra room for examinations and diagnostic tests.

Stas purchased the clinic from Dr. A. Wayne Mountan in 1987. The practice has added new equipment since then, he said, noting, “We're doing more dentistry and orthopedic surgery.”

Stas operates the clinic in partnership with Dr. Roman Lamberski. Stas' son, Dr. Andrew Stas, joined the practice in 2014 and provides care to large animals.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

