Power outage knocks out traffic signals along Route 30 near Westmoreland Mall; 3 injured in crash

State police in Greensburg are warning motorists to temporarily avoid the Route 30 area near Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township Tuesday afternoon because a power outage has knocked out several traffic signals.

Troopers issued the warning about 3 p.m.

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said at about 2:12 p.m. a truck backed into a utility pole near Red Lobster and knocked down utility wires, interrupting power to about 500 customers in the area. A portion of the mall, Eastgate Plaza and other customers along the stretch are impacted, he said.

“Our crews are out there right now attempting to repair that. We believe that power will be restored very shortly,” Meyers said at 3:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, firefighters and state police responded to a two-vehicle accident along the stretch that was slowing traffic in both directions, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers.

Three people were transported by ambulance from the crash scene, according to members of the Bovard Volunteer Fire Department, the lead company responding to the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The accident occurred about 2:14 p.m., dispatchers said.

It was unclear whether the accident and power outage were related.

No further information was immediately available.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Staff writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report.