Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Power outage knocks out traffic signals along Route 30 near Westmoreland Mall; 3 injured in crash

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
A tow truck hauls away one of two cars involved in a Tuesday, March 27, 2018, crash near Westmoreland Mall. Just before the crash, a truck backed into a utility pole near the Red Lobster on Route 30, knocking out power to some traffic signals in the area, according to West Penn Power officials.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
A tow truck hauls away one of two cars involved in a Tuesday, March 27, 2018, crash near Westmoreland Mall. Just before the crash, a truck backed into a utility pole near the Red Lobster on Route 30, knocking out power to some traffic signals in the area, according to West Penn Power officials.
Firefighters direct traffic on Route 30 near Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident and a power outage knocked out several traffic signals.Authorities haven't said whether the incidents are related.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters direct traffic on Route 30 near Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident and a power outage knocked out several traffic signals.Authorities haven't said whether the incidents are related.

Updated 45 minutes ago

State police in Greensburg are warning motorists to temporarily avoid the Route 30 area near Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township Tuesday afternoon because a power outage has knocked out several traffic signals.

Troopers issued the warning about 3 p.m.

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said at about 2:12 p.m. a truck backed into a utility pole near Red Lobster and knocked down utility wires, interrupting power to about 500 customers in the area. A portion of the mall, Eastgate Plaza and other customers along the stretch are impacted, he said.

“Our crews are out there right now attempting to repair that. We believe that power will be restored very shortly,” Meyers said at 3:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, firefighters and state police responded to a two-vehicle accident along the stretch that was slowing traffic in both directions, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers.

Three people were transported by ambulance from the crash scene, according to members of the Bovard Volunteer Fire Department, the lead company responding to the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The accident occurred about 2:14 p.m., dispatchers said.

It was unclear whether the accident and power outage were related.

No further information was immediately available.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Staff writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me