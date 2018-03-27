Two Greensburg men charged with multiple vehicle break-ins, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two 19-year-old Greensburg men were arrested by Greensburg City and Southwest Greensburg Borough Police on multiple theft counts for allegedly breaking into parked vehicles and stealing items and cash early Monday and Tuesday.

Noah J. Alexander and Michael J. Flowers were arraigned on multiple counts of theft and receiving stolen property before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond each. In addition, Flowers is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia by city police.

The pair were arrested in the city about 1 a.m. Tuesday after a resident reported two men attempting to break into two cars along Tremont Avenue near Locust Street, according to complaints filed before District Judge Anthony Bompiani and Flanigan.

Lt. Kristopher Chappell of Southwest Greensburg reported in an affidavit of probable cause that the pair later admitted to breaking into five vehicles along Sewickley, Alexander and Brandon streets in the borough before 3 a.m. Monday.

Among the items stolen were a winter jacket, a computer, a sleeping bag, wallet, diaper bags, gift cards, change, and a Garmin GPS unit valued at several hundred dollars, Chappell said.

Preliminary hearings will be scheduled.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.