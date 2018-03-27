N. Huntingdon K-9 to get protective vest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the North Huntingdon police department's K-9s is getting a bullet- and stab-protective vest, thanks to charitable donation from a Massachusetts-based non-profit organization, police said Tuesday.

The vest for K-9 Rocco is expected to be delivered from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., of East Taunton, Mass., within eight-to-10 weeks, said North Huntingdon Police Lt. Rod Mahinske.

Officer Justin Wardman is the handler for K-9 Rocco, a Belgian Malinois that has been on the force since November 2017. The dog is certified for patrol duty and in detecting marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, Wardman said.

Wardman could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Donna and John Vrenzia of North Huntingdon sponsored the vest, which will be embroidered with the phrase, “In Memory of Vegas.” Vegas was Sgt. Kari Bauer's K-9. The German shepherd died of natural causes in May 2017 and she acquired another K-9, Zargo, last summer.

The Vrenzias could not be reached for comment.

Wardman and Bauer along with Officer Jeremy Nichols, are the township's three K-9 officers.

Vested Interest seeks is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the states. Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest has provided more than 2,800 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations. Those 2,800 vests have cost more than $2.4 million. A $950 donation to Vested Interest is sufficient enough for one protective vest. Each vest is valued at between $1,70 and $2,283.

The program is open to dogs employed in the United States with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months old. New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with vests whose expiration date has passed, are eligible to participate.

