Westmoreland

Westmoreland food bank bulks up frozen section with new cooler, van

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
CEO Kris Douglas, talks about the growth of the food bank, providing six million pounds of food over the past year, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new refrigerated Sprinter van at the Westmoreland County Food Bank, in Delmont, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
CEO Kris Douglas, talks about the growth of the food bank, providing six million pounds of food over the past year, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new refrigerated Sprinter van at the Westmoreland County Food Bank, in Delmont, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

The Westmoreland County Food Bank last year provided more than 9 million pounds of food to about 31,000 local residents in need, with fresh produce comprising 25 percent of the total.

Frozen items are another important component of the food bank's efforts to keep household pantries stocked, including monthly distributions through a network of 43 local pantries. That frozen food last year weighed in at 1.6 million pounds, or roughly 18 percent of the total.

Two new additions at the nonprofit organization's Delmont warehouse will give it the capacity to deliver even more frozen foods to families.

CEO Kris Douglas said the food bank is constructing a new 28,000-cubic-foot freezer to enlarge and update one that is more than 20 years old and in need of repair.

"The new freezer will allow us to take on an additional two or three tractor-trailer loads of product," Douglas said. "It's only 3 feet higher than the old one, but it makes a heck of a difference in the amount of storage available to us."

The expanded freezer should be ready in about eight weeks and is expected to last at least another two decades, used in tandem with a second freezer compartment at the warehouse, Douglas said.

He explained the new freezer's cost of about $250,000 is being covered by corporate donations leveraged through the state's Neighborhood Assistance Program, which provides tax credits for a percentage of the donations.

UPMC donated $200,000, with PNC Bank and First National Bank making additional contributions, Douglas said.

The food bank meanwhile has added to its delivery fleet a van that can carry up to 4,500 pounds of frozen and refrigerated food.

A $75,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation provided for purchase of the modified Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. Douglas said it will be used to haul perishable food that otherwise would require use of a larger refrigerated truck — including food that is picked up twice a week from six Walmart stores and one Sam's Club warehouse in the county.

It supplements a 1984 cargo van that has a smaller carrying capacity and can be used only to haul non-refrigerated food such as bread.

"It's a great addition to the fleet," Douglas said as the van was unveiled Wednesday.

According to the food bank's annual report, it received 875,676 pounds of donated food from Westmoreland County retail stores in 2016. Other major local food sources included the Letter Carriers Food Drive, which contributed 91,952 pounds, and the Scouting For Food drive, which provided 35,500 pounds.

