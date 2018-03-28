Somerset Trust Co. looking to expand in Westmoreland County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Somerset-based bank wants to increase its footprint in Westmoreland County.

Somerset Trust Co. is seeking to open a branch at the North Huntingdon Walmart at 915 Mills Drive off Route 30, according to an application filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities .

The bank has 33 branches spread over four counties, including six in Westmoreland County — three in the Ligonier area, one in Mt. Pleasant, one in Youngwood and one in Champion.

A seventh Westmoreland County branch is scheduled to open at Norwin Town Square in May, the Pittsburgh Business Times reported. The Walmart branch, scheduled for a summer opening, would be the eighth.

“Our forte is small business lending, and the Irwin and North Huntingdon markets have been very welcoming to us,” spokeswoman Roberta Lohr told the Business Times.

Kittanning-based NexTier Bank expanded into Westmoreland County last year when it acquired Manor Bank. It now has branches in Manor and Irwin.

Founded in 1889, Somerset Trust Co. has an estimated $1.1 billion in assets.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.