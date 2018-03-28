Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

9 to graduate Thursday from Westmoreland County drug court

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio and Judge Christopher Feliciani speak to graduates of Drug Court during the graduation ceremony, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, in Greensburg, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio and Judge Christopher Feliciani speak to graduates of Drug Court during the graduation ceremony, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, in Greensburg, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Updated 12 hours ago

Nine people are set to graduate from Westmoreland County Drug Treatment Court on Thursday.

The courthouse ceremony will mark the fourth graduation from the intensive program since it began in 2015.

Last year, 21 people graduated from the special court, which is overseen by Common Pleas Court judges Meagan Bilik-DeFazio and Christopher Feliciani.

The program was initiated to handle a surge in criminal court cases and addicted inmates as a result of the opioid epidemic. Defendants can get mitigated sentences in exchange for their participation. But first, they must go through a rigorous process that includes months of close supervision by probation officials and a judge, as well as attending regular therapy sessions, undergoing drug tests and keeping a diary.

The program costs about $300,000 to operate annually and is funded through court costs paid by defendants, private donations and money from the county's budget. A probation officer was added this year, increasing the case load split between two judges from 50 to about 60.

During past ceremonies, the judges spoke briefly about each graduate and his accomplishments. Graduates can make speeches, and all are presented with a medal.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me