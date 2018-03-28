9 to graduate Thursday from Westmoreland County drug court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nine people are set to graduate from Westmoreland County Drug Treatment Court on Thursday.

The courthouse ceremony will mark the fourth graduation from the intensive program since it began in 2015.

Last year, 21 people graduated from the special court, which is overseen by Common Pleas Court judges Meagan Bilik-DeFazio and Christopher Feliciani.

The program was initiated to handle a surge in criminal court cases and addicted inmates as a result of the opioid epidemic. Defendants can get mitigated sentences in exchange for their participation. But first, they must go through a rigorous process that includes months of close supervision by probation officials and a judge, as well as attending regular therapy sessions, undergoing drug tests and keeping a diary.

The program costs about $300,000 to operate annually and is funded through court costs paid by defendants, private donations and money from the county's budget. A probation officer was added this year, increasing the case load split between two judges from 50 to about 60.

During past ceremonies, the judges spoke briefly about each graduate and his accomplishments. Graduates can make speeches, and all are presented with a medal.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.