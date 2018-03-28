Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Traffic restrictions slated for Route 981 at Kennametal

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Construction seen last May near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Route 981 and Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

One lane of Route 981 near its former intersection with Charles Houck and Gravel Hill roads in Unity Township will close Monday for a road widening project that is not expected to be completed until July 18.

PennDOT said Wednesday the lane restriction during the four months for the final phase of the Route 981 project at Kennametal Inc. will allow crews to complete a full-depth reconstruction and widening of the road. That will include two 12-foot travel lanes, as 12-foot center lane and two 8-foot shoulders, PennDOT said.

While the lane restrictions are in effect, traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

The existing roadway elevation will be raised to match the new drainage features installed last year, PennDOT said.

The scope of the $13.9 million project will be increased to include the area between the roundabout near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and Arnold Palmer Drive, which will allow for the paving of the entire roadway between the roundabout and Arnold Palmer Drive.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

