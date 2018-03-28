Veterans van service needs volunteer drivers
Updated 6 hours ago
The Westmoreland County Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for a few good drivers — volunteers who can take Westmoreland County veterans to medical appointments in Pittsburgh.
The Disabled American Veterans Van Service is available at no cost to riders. Eligibility for DAV van drivers is determined by Veterans Affairs.
“New volunteers will augment those currently offering their time to provide this valuable service, ensuring that this option continues to be available to those veterans who need it,” said VA Director Matt Zamosky.
Seating on the vans is available on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible veterans. The Central Westmoreland van runs Monday through Friday for appointments between 9 a.m. and noon. The Northwest Westmoreland van runs Wednesday and Thursday.
For more information, call 724-830-3530 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/1290/DAV-Van-Service-to-Pittsburgh .
