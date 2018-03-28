Westmoreland officials ask state lawmakers to impeach sheriff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County commissioners want Sheriff Jonathan Held out of office.

The commissioners on Wednesday formally asked that state lawmakers begin impeachment proceedings, sending letters to four state senators and eight members of the state House who represent portions of the county outlining the litany of lawsuits and criminal charges leveled against the two-term Republican sheriff.

“We can't fire any elected official, and we have a huge issue with the sheriff's office. We're asking them to step forward and impeach him for us,” said commission Chairwoman Gina Cerilli.

All three commissioners signed the two-page letter that asks state lawmakers to open an investigation that will start impeachment proceedings.

Cerilli said the commissioners want to meet with the lawmakers next month to detail the evidence they say is sufficient to warrant Held's ouster.

Held was charged Feb. 26 by the state Attorney General's Office with three criminal counts alleging that he forced his staff to perform campaign and political chores while on duty.

Five lawsuits have been filed against the sheriff and his office in the past several weeks claiming racial discrimination and civil rights violations for failing to promote staff members because they are military reservists.

In all, 11 lawsuits have been filed against Held since he took office in 2012. Five have been settled with total payouts exceeding $100,000.

“This is really our last resort,” Commissioner Ted Kopas said of the impeachment request. “It is sad, but we are powerless to take any personnel action, even with all this evidence.”

Held did not respond to several messages left for him seeking comment.

His defense lawyer, Ryan Tutera, issued a statement on the sheriff's behalf that accused the commissioners of trying to influence public opinion.

“It is unfortunate that some, namely the Westmoreland County Commissioners, continue at every turn to vilify the sheriff by piling on with spurious claims of wrongdoing. The letter drafted and released to the media, by the commissioners, was nothing more than a calculated move to influence public opinion against the sheriff,” according to the statement.

Melissa Guiddy, the county's solicitor, said there are two avenues by which Held could be removed from office.

One requires a two-thirds vote by the state Senate asking that the governor remove Held from office.

The second requires an impeachment resolution to pass in the state House by a majority vote. The Senate would then conduct a trial and could oust the sheriff by a two-thirds vote, Guiddy said.

State lawmakers said they will consider the commissioners' impeachment request but likely will wait until the criminal case against Held is completed to take up formal action.

“I really sympathize with the commissioners because of the amount of money he's costing the county. Impeachment is not just some willy-nilly thing that happens in Harrisburg,” said state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield. “I'm not saying absolutely no at this time, but I am saying that I am very hesitant to undo an election.”

State House members unanimously voted last year to begin impeachment proceedings against Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese, who had been on a paid leave of absence for more than a year after sexual harassment claims were brought against him. Reese resigned last summer before a final impeachment vote in the House.

State Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen in 1994 was the last elected official in Pennsylvania to be removed form office via impeachment. He was convicted of conspiracy charges related to a scandal in which he was charged with having his doctor write prescriptions in the names of court employees.

Held was re-elected sheriff in 2015. His term expires at the end of 2019, and he has said he won't resign.

State Rep. George Dunbar, R-Penn Township, said he wants to meet with the commissioners to hear their reason for asking that Held be impeached.

“We're willing to have that conversation, but at the same time I want to make sure we are not impeding the attorney general,” Dunbar said.

State Reps. Justin Walsh of Rostraver, Mike Reese of Mt. Pleasant and Eric Nelson of Hempfield, all Republicans, said they were advised by the House's general counsel to hold off on impeachment proceedings until Held's criminal case is completed.

A spokesman for Attorney General Josh Shapiro last week, after agents raided Held's courthouse office , said the investigation against the sheriff is continuing.

Commissioner Charles Anderson, a Republican, called the request to state lawmakers to intervene the start of a process to have Held removed.

“We're trying to do what's best and to protect the people of Westmoreland County,” Anderson said.

