Westmoreland

Lower Burrell organizations receive grants from Catholic Charities

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Bishop Edward C. Malesic grasps his pectoral cross given to him by Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz via Msgr. Michael Dylag in this file photo.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Two Lower Burrell organizations are among nine getting poverty relief grants from the Diocese of Greensburg.

The TryLife Center on Wildlife Lodge Road and the Meals on Wheels program located Puckety Church Road were selected to receive grants.

The diocese gave a total of $42,000 in grants to nine Westmoreland County groups.

Meals on Wheels will use its $4,000 to buy a large freezer.

TryLife Center plans to use its $5,000 to fund its Parent & Baby Program, which enables parents to buy baby clothing, diapers and formula by taking parenting classes.

Money for the grants comes from collections each November the Diocese holds called the Diocesan Poverty Relief Fund and Catholic Relief Services Appeal.

A quarter of the November collection is sent to Catholic Relief Services, the U.S. bishops' international disaster relief and development agency.

The remaining funds stay local and are administered by Catholic Charities and put into the relief fund or used to provide assistance to people struggling to pay the heat their home during winter.

Among other recipients

The Mother of Sorrows Parish food pantry in Murrysville received $5,000. It will supplement its food boxes with fresh meats, produce and dairy products in order to provide a more balanced diet for the people it serves.

The Westmoreland County Food Bank, based in Delmont, received $3,000 to buy food that support its programs.

Bishop Emeritus Lawrence Brandt started the program to help local organizations that advance the mission of the Church, to care for people in need.

Since the first grants were awarded in 2011, more than $400,000 has been distributed, according to Catholic Charities.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

