Westmoreland

Cops: Hempfield woman asked girl, 17, to hide drugs from police

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 1:21 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A Hempfield woman allegedly asked a 17-year-old girl to hide heroin and prescription pills from police searching her home, according to court documents.

Heather Marie Lint, 38, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is free on $25,000 unsecured bond.

Greensburg police allege they found two bricks of suspected heroin and crack cocaine inside a car driving away from Lint's Sells Lane home at 2:20 p.m. Police made a traffic stop because the car's windshield wipers were activated but the headlights weren't on, according to a criminal complaint.

The car's male passenger admitted to buying crack cocaine from Lint and told police that her home had “crack, scales and children running around,” according to the complaint. Police reported that they arrested the passenger, but no charges were filed Wednesday.

Police said Lint allegedly told the teen to get drugs out of Lint's jewelry box and hide them. Police seized several full and empty stamp bags of suspected heroin and multiple prescription pills from Lint's bedroom.

She is charged with possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, child endangerment, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled. Lint did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A phone number for her could not be located.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

