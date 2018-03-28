Troopers allege Hempfield Township man led them on chase for mlies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Belle Vernon allege that a Hempfield Township man led them on a chase through several communities between West Newton and Herminie early Tuesday.

Joshua E. Anderson, 32, was charged with fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving at an unsafe speed and multiple traffic violations. He was arraigned before South Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Cpl. Marc Ziegler reported in an affidavit of probable cause that the pursuit began along I-70 at the West Newton interchange about 1:15 a.m. where Anderson's 2005 Ford Explorer allegedly was travelling north at 85 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Ziegler said that he attempted to pull over Anderson along Henry Road near the Yukon interchange. The chase continued on to Henry and Yukon roads into South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships on to Route 136 toward Herminie.

Ziegler ended the pursuit because to safety concerns.

Anderson surrendered later to troopers from the Greensburg barracks at a nearby convenience store, according to the affidavit.

“(Anderson) stated that he did run from us and that he was shaken up. He stated that he just wanted to go home and was afraid,” Ziegler wrote.

Anderson's preliminary hearing is scheduled April 11 before Moore.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.