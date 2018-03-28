Greensburg Salem brings on architect to study school safety improvements

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem School District has wanted to improve security at the entrances to its five schools for a long time, but last month's school shooting in Florida and a recent break-in at Greensburg Salem Middle School sent the project to the top of the to-do list, officials said.

An architect with New Kensington firm Canzian/Johnston & Associates visited the districts' schools Tuesday to see how much it would cost to install mousetrap entrances.

These entrances have become the gold standard for schools, said Don Macek, a project manager with Canzian/Johnston.

“Lots of the school districts we work with, some have put it in, some have been phasing it in over time,” he said.

With a “mousetrap” setup, anyone coming into the school through the main entrance must first be let in through a set of locked doors, which lead into a secure vestibule which adjoins the reception area.

“The first stage of defense is at the exterior doors,” Macek said.

A second set of doors separates the vestibule from the rest of the school.

None of Greensburg Salem's schools have this type of entrance, according to Superintendent Eileen Amato.

Canzian/Johnston is expected to provide the district with a price estimate for building mousetrap entrances within the next few weeks.

District officials have been discussing secure entrances since 2012, after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Pennsylvania State Police did a security assessment at Greensburg Salem after Sandy Hook at the district's request.

The district has kept the full results of that assessment confidential to protect student safety, but mousetrap entrances were part of police's recommendations, Amato said.

More recently, the district's facilities committee completed a years-long analysis of the buildings and aging infrastructure.

The committee echoed police's recommendations, but security concerns were one item among many needed building improvements, said Ron Mellinger, president of the school board and its building and grounds committee.

That changed last month.

“In the middle of all that Parkland happened, and it all kind of came together at one time,” Amato said.

The Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida Feb. 14 left 17 dead, prompting an ongoing national discussion about school safety and gun control.

It also created a wave of copycat threats that led to closures, evacuations and arrests at schools in Western Pennsylvania and nationwide.

The week after the Parkland shooting, a man broke into Greensburg Salem Middle School early in the morning, before staff or students arrived.

Ian Frederick Sagucio ripped the handle off a door and damaged an electronic keypad, but otherwise caused no damage as he wandered the halls for about 20 minutes before leaving, according to police.

Sagucio died of an unknown medical emergency later that day while he tried to fight Greensburg police officers who were arresting him at his home.

After these two incidents district leaders decided secure entrances were a top priority, Mellinger said.

“We always intended on doing them, but this moved them to the front of the line,” he said. “They coincided with each other. The shooting happened and then the break-in.”

In addition to the architectural assessment, the district is also holding active shooter training with teachers and police this week.

Until the cost estimate is complete, it's too early to tell whether the district will install mousetrap entrances in the near future, Amato said.

“We haven't even been given a rough number, without even having a rough number I have no idea,” she said.

However, Mellinger said he was confident work would begin soon.

“Now it's just one of those things that's going to be budgeted for,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.