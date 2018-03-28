Dog license checks to begin in Westmoreland County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State dog wardens will begin canvassing homes in Westmoreland County April 3 to ensure all dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their pets.

“All dogs 3 months or older must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year,” said warden Jerome Shepler.

Canvassing also will be done the week of April 9, he said.

The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and people with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats 3 months and older must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.

Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation.

Licenses may be acquired 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the county treasurer's office at the courthouse in Greensburg or online at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us.

The treasurer's office telephone number is 724-830-3180.

Information is also available at www.licenseyourdogPA.com or by calling 717-787-3062.