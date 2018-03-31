Bishop of Greensburg diocese set to lead Divine Mercy Sunday service April 8

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Feb. 22, 1931, a Polish Catholic nun named Sister Faustina was in her cell when she saw what she believed to be an apparition of Jesus.

“One hand was raised in blessing,” she later wrote in her diary, “the other was touching the garment at the breast. From the opening of the garment at the breast there came forth two large rays, one red and the other pale. In silence I gazed intently at the Lord; my soul was overwhelmed with fear, but also with great joy. After a while Jesus said to me, ‘Paint an image according to the pattern you see, with the inscription: Jesus, I trust in You.' ”

That mystical encounter has since become the source of one of the most popular devotions in the Catholic Church — praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

On April 8, Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic will lead the diocese's third annual celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The service in observance of Divine Mercy Sunday, always the Sunday after Easter, was first instituted by Pope John Paul II in 2000.

The 3 p.m. service will include eucharistic exposition and adoration, readings, recitation of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy , a procession and Benediction. The chaplet is prayed using a traditional rosary. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.

The feast day emphasizes God's mercy and the importance of extending mercy to others, Malesic said.

Born Helen Kowalska, Sister Faustina died in 1938 and was canonized by Pope John Paul II in 2000. She is known as St. Maria Faustina of the Blessed Sacrament.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.