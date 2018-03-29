Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Former Greensburg police officer's discrimination suit moves forward

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
A Greensburg Police cruiser photographed on Jan. 15, 2016, in Greensburg.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
A Greensburg Police cruiser photographed on Jan. 15, 2016, in Greensburg.

Updated 12 hours ago

A former Greensburg police officer's federal discrimination lawsuit against the city is moving forward, but it will likely be a long time before it is resolved.

Justin Adams says he was fired because he is black.

Last year he sued the city, the police department, Police Chief Chad Zucco, Captain Robert Stafford, Mayor Robert Bell, Lieutenant Jason Gain and patrolman Jason Dieter.

Soon after, the city moved to have the case dismissed.

United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon this month threw out most of Adams' claims.

However, the core of the lawsuit is Adams' assertion he was discriminated against and lost his job because of his race, and these counts remain.

Adams' lawyer, Lawrence E. Bolind Jr., of Imperial, said he's talking with his client about next steps.

Adams was hired in June 2015 and fired after less than a year on the job.

He was the department's only black police officer. His lawsuit claims other officers regularly made prejudiced comments about his race, sometimes in front of supervisors.

Dieter allegedly said Adams would be good at identifying black suspects because “they all look the same.”

One officer said “you can't talk like ‘them' while in uniform,'” according to the lawsuit.

When Adams talked about how more black people should join police departments, Gain said “they could if they weren't so busy doing drugs and getting arrested,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says Adams was disparaged for liking rap music, and was subjected to numerous jokes about his race.

His firing came as a surprise, according to the lawsuit. Adams had received mostly positive assessments

Adams' main claim is that the city and the police department violated the 14th Amendment, which prohibits governments from depriving “any person of life, liberty or property” on the basis of race.

Bissoon allowed this claim to move forward, ruling that the city didn't successfully make its case for why it would not hold up in court.

Other claims were dismissed for various reasons.

For example, the lawsuit says Adams 4th Amendment right was violated. The 4th Amendment prevents the government from unreasonably seizing property, but it does not apply to jobs, according to the judge's decision.

The lawsuit says the Civil Rights Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act were violated because they make it illegal to fire someone because of their race. However, both give people who were fired the opportunity to file claims with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission before taking their cases to court. Adams did neither, so the judge tossed both claims out.

Adams claimed his firing was a conspiracy among leaders in the city and police department. Bissoon ruled the suit doesn't adequately make the case for a conspiracy, but allowed Adams and Bolind to resubmit the claim with more evidence if they choose.

They have until the end of the week to file an amended lawsuit.

Within the next few months there will most likely be an attempt at remediation before the case heads to court, according to Brian Gabriel, the Pittsburgh attorney representing the city.

Regardless of the result, the case probably won't wrap up any time soon, Gabriel said.

“Federal court is pretty process-heavy. All these things are standard procedure,” he said.

The city will likely file its formal response to Adams' claims in the weeks to come. Until then Gabriel said he couldn't comment on the specifics of the case.

“Obviously the city has a different view of what transpired and denies the allegations the employment decision was at all based on race,” he said.

He said he couldn't talk about why Adams was fired, but that Adams had no reason to be surprised.

Police Chief Zucco and City Administrator Sue Trout and said they could not comment on the ongoing litigation, though Trout said the city plans on “vigorously defending the lawsuit.”

Bolind said the lawsuit is not an attempt to disparage the police department, and hopes it ends amicably.

“We're all going to learn from this, we're all going to be better people because of it,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

