Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

PennDOT clears I-70 work zone to reconstruct Route 31 interchange

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Trees are being cleared for a PennDOT project along I-70 near the junction of Route 31, in South Huntingdon Twp., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The project will reconstruct the interchange as a diamond interchange with longer ramps.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Trees are being cleared for a PennDOT project along I-70 near the junction of Route 31, in South Huntingdon Twp., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The project will reconstruct the interchange as a diamond interchange with longer ramps.
Trees are being cleared for a PennDOT project along I-70 near the junction of Route 31, in South Huntingdon Twp., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The project will reconstruct the interchange as a diamond interchange with longer ramps.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Trees are being cleared for a PennDOT project along I-70 near the junction of Route 31, in South Huntingdon Twp., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The project will reconstruct the interchange as a diamond interchange with longer ramps.
Trees are being cleared for a PennDOT project along I-70 near the junction of Route 31, in South Huntingdon Twp., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The project will reconstruct the interchange as a diamond interchange with longer ramps.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Trees are being cleared for a PennDOT project along I-70 near the junction of Route 31, in South Huntingdon Twp., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The project will reconstruct the interchange as a diamond interchange with longer ramps.

Updated 8 hours ago

When trees fall along Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County, it means PennDOT construction is on the horizon.

Motorists traveling along the interstate near the West Newton exit this week saw adjacent ground stripped of trees as North Suburban Tree Service cleared a work zone for reconstruction of the interchange at Route 31 in South Huntingdon.

Golden Triangle Construction Company is the general contractor for the $66.9 million project, which will replace the existing cloverleaf interchange with a diamond configuration. The project will lengthen ramps connecting the two highways and will widen I-70 to allow a more spacious median, at 10 feet wide, and shoulders, 12 feet each.

The project is tentatively slated for completion in November 2020. Construction may require short-term traffic restrictions. Otherwise, four lanes will remain open on the interstate, according to PennDOT project manager Sean Sepe.

It could take a month for PennDOT to review and approve the contractor's plan for moving forward, Sepe said. Then crews should begin the first phase of work — shoulder reconstruction and installation of temporary barriers along I-70 and abutment repairs on the bridge carrying the interstate over Route 31.

“The interchange will become more efficient and will eliminate conflict points,” Sepe said. That includes an area where vehicles exiting westbound I-70 currently merge with those traveling on Route 3061.

“The diamond cleans that up,” he said, explaining traffic in the revamped interchange will remain separate from that on Route 3061. Left-turn lanes will be added on Route 31 for traffic entering I-70 ramps.

Farther west in the work zone, which stretches to the nearby Smithton Interchange, a bridge and two roads will be relocated to accommodate widening of the interstate, Sepe said.

The bridge carrying Smithton Pike over I-70 will be reconstructed to the east of its current location. A section of the pike will be reconstructed on either side of the span, and Davis Road — it intersects the pike south of I-70 — will be shifted farther south.

A detour will be in place during the work on Smithton Pike while access to homes on Davis will be maintained throughout the project, Sepe noted.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me