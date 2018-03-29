Police say they inadvertently found drugs, cash at home of Derry Township woman
Updated 9 hours ago
State police arrived at a Derry Township home this week to arrest a woman on drug charges and ended up finding more than four bricks of suspected heroin, an ounce of marijuana and $1,690 in cash.
Veronica Simms was arraigned Thursday on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by state police before senior District Judge James Falcon, according to Trooper Anthony Arbaczewski.
When officers went to serve an arrest warrant about 1 p.m. Wednesday, “drugs were found in plain view and consent was given to search the residence,” Arbaczewski reported in an affidavit of probable cause.
Police said they found 215 stamp bags of suspected heroin labelled “Gorilla Glue,” marijuana and currency.
Falcon ordered Simms held in the county prison on the new complaints after she failed to post $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 11.
