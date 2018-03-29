Online reservation system in use for camping at Loyalhanna Lake
This will be the first year that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will use an online reservation system for camping at Loyalhanna Lake , the corps announced Thursday.
The reservation system is at www.recreation.gov .
The campground opens May 10.
Sites are no longer available on a first-come, first-serve basis, a change to the way reservations have been managed in the past.
“This new system is much more user friendly, allowing for advanced reservation,” said Ben Caparelli, natural resource specialist. “This new system allows corps staff to be more available to the public.”
All camping and pavilion arrangements can be made up to six-months in advance of arrival. Same-day reservations will be offered for open campsites.
Cash, check and money order payments are no longer accepted. Payments will be taken online or over the phone. Prices range from $20 to $26, based upon amenities.
Reservations can also be made by phone by calling 877-444-6777.
