Westmoreland

Westmoreland officials approve contract with AT&T for cellphone service

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 8 hours ago

Westmoreland County will have its fourth cellphone provider in a year after commissioners approved a new contract Thursday with AT&T to provide service for government workers.

The two-year contract replaces a deal commissioners signed last year with Sprint to provide the same service.

“This is about safety,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson.

AT&T will provide wider coverage, according to Dave Ridilla, director of the county's computer information systems.

The deal is expected to cost the county about $150,000 annually to service more than 380 mobile devices. The cost nearly matches the former deal with Sprint.

The county approved a contract with Sprint just months after terminated the Verizon cell service and went with a cheaper contract with T-Mobile.

The T-Mobile deal was never finalized after officials determined that company's service would cover only about 65 percent of the county's 1,027 square miles.

Ridilla said that while AT&T coverage in Westmoreland is slightly better that Sprint's, it comes with a primary service for emergency responders.

Officials said it is essential that first responders and law enforcement officials have cellphone service throughout the more remote areas of the county.

Under a federal contract, AT&T will give priority service to government workers at times when cell networks become saturated, specifically in times of emergency, Ridilla said.

“It kicks off the public (from the network),” he said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

