Westmoreland

Bridge project will narrow lanes on Route 982 in Unity

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 2:39 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Motorists driving on Route 982 in Unity will encounter a narrow path when crossing NinemileRun beginning Monday.

PennDOT advised that traffic lanes will be reduced in width to 10 feet each on the bridge that crosses the stream — between American Legion Road on the west end and Shultz Lane on the east end — as crews work to replace the span's superstructure.

The width restriction is set to take effect at 7 a.m. Monday and is to remain place through Aug. 15.

The project is part of a $2.95 million contract with Swank Construction Company for superstructure rehabilitation or replacement on three bridges in Westmoreland County and three in Fayette County.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

