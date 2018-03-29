Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Penn Township man accused of failing to muzzle dog who bit road worker

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A Penn Township man is facing multiple summary and misdemeanor complaints from police who allege he failed to restrain and muzzle a dog that bit a road construction worker near his home.

Glenn R. Massung, 57, is charged by township police with recklessly endangering another person, attacks causing severe injury, improper confinement of dogs and harboring a dangerous animal.

A Beech Construction Co. worker was handling traffic on Murrysville Road about 8 a.m. March 14 when he was bitten by a German shepherd owned by Massung, Detective Patrick Schwer alleges in an affidavit of probable cause filed before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

The worker told police that as he was moving a traffic cone, the dog “came on to Murrysville Road and attacked him without provocation,” Schwer reported in court documents. The man was treated by Rescue 6 medics for a bite to his right forearm and was treated later at a Murrysville-area medical facility. Police said multiple sutures were needed to close the wound.

After the dog bit the worker, it ran back into Massung's home, multiple witnesses told police.

Schwer reported in the affidavit of probable cause that two German shepherds Massung owns have been involved in prior incidents and have “previously been determined to be dangerous dogs” through court proceedings before Kistler.

Schwer reported in court documents that on Feb. 14 the state dog warden's office delivered information to Massung that the “dangerous dog determination” required both animals to be “confined, enclosed, muzzled and leashed.”

“Massung failed to comply with these requirements,” Schwer wrote in the affidavit.

Massung could not be reached for comment.

His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled April 24 before Kistler.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me