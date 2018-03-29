Penn Township man accused of failing to muzzle dog who bit road worker

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Township man is facing multiple summary and misdemeanor complaints from police who allege he failed to restrain and muzzle a dog that bit a road construction worker near his home.

Glenn R. Massung, 57, is charged by township police with recklessly endangering another person, attacks causing severe injury, improper confinement of dogs and harboring a dangerous animal.

A Beech Construction Co. worker was handling traffic on Murrysville Road about 8 a.m. March 14 when he was bitten by a German shepherd owned by Massung, Detective Patrick Schwer alleges in an affidavit of probable cause filed before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

The worker told police that as he was moving a traffic cone, the dog “came on to Murrysville Road and attacked him without provocation,” Schwer reported in court documents. The man was treated by Rescue 6 medics for a bite to his right forearm and was treated later at a Murrysville-area medical facility. Police said multiple sutures were needed to close the wound.

After the dog bit the worker, it ran back into Massung's home, multiple witnesses told police.

Schwer reported in the affidavit of probable cause that two German shepherds Massung owns have been involved in prior incidents and have “previously been determined to be dangerous dogs” through court proceedings before Kistler.

Schwer reported in court documents that on Feb. 14 the state dog warden's office delivered information to Massung that the “dangerous dog determination” required both animals to be “confined, enclosed, muzzled and leashed.”

“Massung failed to comply with these requirements,” Schwer wrote in the affidavit.

Massung could not be reached for comment.

His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled April 24 before Kistler.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.