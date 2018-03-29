Hempfield pursues $500,000 for park improvements

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield will apply for more state grants to continue funding its multi-year, $5 million slate of improvements at township parks.

The township is hoping the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will provide about $500,000 to build a large playground and finish construction of a sixth pavilion at Hempfield Park.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development already provided a $225,000 grant for the pavilion, which will cost an estimated $300,000 to build.

The DCNR grant would fully fund that project, while leaving enough money left over to build handicapped-accessible playgrounds, according to interim township Manager Jason Winters.

The new Pavilion F will be a copy of Pavilion D, which has a full kitchen and can hold 150 people.

“We have such a demand on the pavilions with kitchens that we wanted to add an additional one in,” Winters said.

The playground equipment at the park is overdue for replacement, said supervisor Douglas Weimer.

“Standards have changed, and a lot of our equipment is outdated,” he said.

The township has already renovated the park's other pavilions. It hopes to raise a total of $5 million without using tax dollars to pay for a full suite of improvements, including a dog park and an amphitheater.

The park overhaul started in 2016.

Township leaders are taking a second pass at the amphitheater project.

Contractors initially gave the township a price tag of around $225,000 for the project, almost four times the amount township leaders projected.

Minor changes have been made to the amphitheater's design to reduce costs, and a second round of bids is being solicited, Weimer said.

He said he hopes work on the amphitheater will be done quickly so that it can be opened early this summer.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.