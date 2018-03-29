New animal feeding operation permit issued; Focus on eliminating pollution from manure

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Farmers running concentrated animal feeding operations – ones with more than 300,000 pounds of live weight of livestock or poultry – now have a new general permit designed to strengthen their protections for storing manure and detecting leaks that could pollute waterways, the state said Thursday.

The Department of Environmental Protection said it issued the new permit for eliminating discharges of pollution from their concentrated farming operations, since the existing permit was to expire on Saturday.

“This updated PAG-12 will streamline and clear up some requirements for farmers, while also improving water quality by strengthening protections for manure storage and leak detection,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.

Among the changes in the new permitting system are annual inspections of annual inspections of earthen storage facilities and sampling of leak detection systems.

The reporting period will be changed from the calendar year to the”crop year,” which will run from Oct. 1 to the following Sept. 30. The new permitting system also is designed to eliminate duplicative and conflicting requirements

Mark O'Neill, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, could not be reached for comment.

The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper, an environmental group based along the Susquehanna River in York County, says that even the small industrial-sized farming operations like those covered under the regulations have so many animals that the amount of waste produced is equal to the amount produced by 16,000 people. Those large farming operations generally feed chicken, dairy cows and hogs.

The sheer amount of wastes produced by the animals often overwhelms the ability of the land and crops to absorb all that animal waste, the Riverkeeper said on its website.

A spokesman for the environmental organization could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The new permit includes a $500 annual notice of intent fee starting no earlier than January 2020. The annual fees would be paid to the Clean Water Fund for the purpose of supporting DEP's pollution control efforts.

DEP held a 30-day comment earlier this year on the proposed changes. Other changes are described in the fact sheet, which can be found on the DEP eLibrary at: http://www.depgreenport.state.pa.us/elibrary/GetFolder?FolderID=4740 .

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.