Westmoreland

Smoke forces evacuation of Hempfield church during Mass

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 7:51 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Hundreds of parishioners were forced to evacuate St. Paul Catholic Church in Carbon during Holy Thursday Mass when smoke poured into the sanctuary.

It came from a fire that started in a trash can in the sacristy adjacent to the sanctuary, but caused only minor damage, church officials said.

“I did not know what to think. I thought it was the incense. I must have given one fire and brimstone sermon,” the Rev. Lawrence L. Manchas, priest of St. Paul and St. Bruno Church in South Greensburg, said following Mass Thursday night at the Hempfield church.

The fire was quickly extinguished by three choir members, Tom Rhine, Joe Lastik and Regis Bodnar, according to Jeff Peterinelli, a parishioner and Greensburg firefighter who was at the Mass.

The fire ruined carpeting around the trash can and scorched a small roll-away table adjacent to the can.The smoke from the fire filled the sanctuary, Peterinelli said.

While Mass was interrupted, it was not cancelled.

The Mass quickly resumed in the basement.

The cause of the fire, which was reported at 7:34 p.m., is under investigation by Hempfield ground fire investigator Doug Fordyce, said Carbon Fire Chief George Reese. The chief said the parishioners used a fire extinguisher and it was out when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters from Carbon, Greensburg and neighboring departments quickly responded. Ventilations trucks were used to blow fresh air into the church.

St. Paul Church will be ready for use for Good Friday services, Manchas said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

Greensburg firefighters use equipment to clear smoke from St. Paul Catholic Church in the village of Carbon in Hempfield Township on Thursday, April 29, 2018.
This small table was burned in a fire that broke out in a garbage can in the sacristy of St. Paul Catholic Church in the village of Carbon, leading to the evacuation of the parishioners who filled the sanctuary during Holy Thursday Mass evening.
